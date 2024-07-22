﻿
News / Nation

Renmin University expels professor after student's sexual harassment claims

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
Renmin University of China swiftly responded to allegations of severe misconduct against a professor, leading to his expulsion and revocation of all his teaching qualifications.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0

Renmin University of China has fired a professor after confirming allegations of sexual harassment made by one of his doctoral students.

The Beijing-based university will revoke Wang Guiyuan's professorship and graduate adviser status, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Wang Di, a doctoral student of Renmin University's School of Liberal Arts, posted a video on the X-like Weibo on Sunday accusing her adviser Wang Guiyuan of sexual harassment. The allegations quickly garnered millions of views on the Chinese social media platform.

Renmin University expels professor after student's sexual harassment claims

The student Wang Di shared a post on Weibo on July 21, alleging that her adviser Wang Guiyuan, vice dean of the School of Liberal Arts, sexually harassed her on May 21, 2022.

In her video, Wang Di claimed that her adviser, a former Party Secretary and vice dean of the School of Liberal Arts, sexually harassed and molested her on May 21, 2022, and demanded a sexual relationship.

After rejecting his advances, Wang Di alleged that Wang Guiyuan retaliated against her over the next two years, threatening her with academic repercussions and dim graduation prospects.

A special task force was established overnight by the university to probe into the allegations.

The investigation confirmed the claims, revealing that the professor had severely violated university regulations as well as professional ethics.

The university decided to will expel Wang Guiyuan from the Communist Party of China, revoke his professorship, and terminate his status as a graduate adviser, Monday's statement said.

Additionally, his teaching position at the university was terminated, and the university has requested higher educational authorities to revoke the professor's teaching qualifications. Relevant information has also been reported to appropriate authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     