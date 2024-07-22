Renmin University expels professor after student's sexual harassment claims

Wang Di, a doctoral student of Renmin University's School of Liberal Arts, posted a video on the X-like Weibo on Sunday accusing her adviser Wang Guiyuan of sexual harassment. The allegations quickly garnered millions of views on the Chinese social media platform.

The Beijing-based university will revoke Wang Guiyuan's professorship and graduate adviser status, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Renmin University of China has fired a professor after confirming allegations of sexual harassment made by one of his doctoral students.

In her video, Wang Di claimed that her adviser, a former Party Secretary and vice dean of the School of Liberal Arts, sexually harassed and molested her on May 21, 2022, and demanded a sexual relationship.

After rejecting his advances, Wang Di alleged that Wang Guiyuan retaliated against her over the next two years, threatening her with academic repercussions and dim graduation prospects.

A special task force was established overnight by the university to probe into the allegations.

The investigation confirmed the claims, revealing that the professor had severely violated university regulations as well as professional ethics.

The university decided to will expel Wang Guiyuan from the Communist Party of China, revoke his professorship, and terminate his status as a graduate adviser, Monday's statement said.

Additionally, his teaching position at the university was terminated, and the university has requested higher educational authorities to revoke the professor's teaching qualifications. Relevant information has also been reported to appropriate authorities.