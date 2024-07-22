﻿
News / Nation

15 confirmed dead in northwest China bridge collapse

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
Rescuers have found the bodies of 15 victims in a highway bridge collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday evening.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
15 confirmed dead in northwest China bridge collapse
Xinhua

The rescue operation continues on July 21, 2024, after the No. 2 Bridge in Yanping Village in northwest China's Shaanxi Province collapsed on July 19, 2024.

Rescuers have found the bodies of 15 victims in a highway bridge collapse in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday evening.

A total of 1,630 professional rescuers, 205 vehicles, 63 vessels and six sniffer dogs were sent to search for the missing, officials said.

More than 20 vehicles plunged into the Jinqian River after a 40-meter section of the No. 2 Bridge in Yanping Village came down at about 8:40pm Friday, following a flash flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     