﻿
News / Nation

Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on China reaching provisional arrangement with Philippines on managing situation at Ren'ai Jiao

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
China recently had a series of consultations with the Philippines on managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao and reached a provisional arrangement with the Philippines.
Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2024-07-22       0
Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on China reaching provisional arrangement with Philippines on managing situation at Ren'ai Jiao
Xinhua

China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrols waters near Ren'ai Jiao on May 5, 2024.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday made remarks on China reaching provisional arrangement with the Philippines on managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao.

The spokesperson stressed first and foremost that Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao and China has sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao and the rest of Nansha Qundao as well as their adjacent waters. On how to handle the current situation at Ren'ai Jiao, China has publicly stated its principled position which consists of three points:

First, by keeping its warship grounded at Ren'ai Jiao for decades running, the Philippines has been violating China's sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), especially Article 5 which says the parties should refrain from action of inhabiting on the uninhabited islands and reefs. We continue to demand that the Philippines tow away the warship and restore Ren'ai Jiao's state of hosting no personnel or facilities.

Second, between now and when the warship is towed away, should the Philippines need to send living necessities to the personnel living on the warship, China is willing to allow it in a humanitarian spirit if the Philippines informs China in advance and after on-site verification is conducted. China will monitor the entire resupply process.

Third, if the Philippines were to send large amount of construction materials to the warship and attempt to build fixed facilities or permanent outpost, China will absolutely not accept it and will resolutely stop it in accordance with the law and regulations to uphold China's sovereignty and the sanctity of the DOC.

The spokesperson said that on the basis of the above principled position, China recently had a series of consultations with the Philippines on managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao and reached a provisional arrangement with the Philippines on humanitarian resupply of living necessities. The two sides agreed to jointly manage differences on maritime issues and work for deescalation in the South China Sea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     