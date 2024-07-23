China verifies liquid hydrogen-oxygen engine of manned launch vehicle

China has completed a long range test of a three-stage liquid hydrogen-oxygen engine for the new generation manned launch vehicle in a high-altitude simulation environment, according to the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology.

The test confirms that China's liquid hydrogen-oxygen engine's high-altitude simulation test capacity has reached 1,000-seconds, which will assist the country to build its manned lunar exploration program.

The test was conducted on a newly-built vertical high-altitude simulation test stand constructed by a research institute under the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology. It is a high-altitude simulation test stand for hydrogen-oxygen engines with the world's longest test period.