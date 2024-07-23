﻿
Post-disaster recovery efforts in full swing in Sichuan's flood-hit areas

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0
Power supply to 5,399 households in the flood-hit areas of southwest China's Sichuan Province has been fully restored as of 8am Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-07-23

Power supply to 5,399 households in the flood-hit areas of southwest China's Sichuan Province has been fully restored as of 8am Tuesday, according to the State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company.

Seven 10kV lines in Sichuan's Hanyuan County have been repaired as part of post-disaster reconstruction work. For safety reasons, electricity cannot yet be restored to 487 households. These residents have been relocated to emergency shelters, where they are provided with all basic necessities.

A total of 248 emergency repair personnel, 75 repair vehicles, and six emergency power supply vehicles have been deployed to support disaster relief and power restoration efforts in Hanyuan.

A rain-triggered flash flood on July 20 has left 14 people dead and 25 others missing as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, the flood damaged 38.6 kilometers of optical cable and caused 27 communication base stations to go out of service.

After the flood, six emergency satellite communication base station vehicles, three high-throughput satellite portable base stations and 14 support lines were deployed by authorities at the on-site rescue headquarters to provide communication support.

So far, telecommunication services have been restored in Hanyuan, the provincial communications administration said on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
