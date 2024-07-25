﻿
Typhoon Gaemi makes second landfall in China

Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, made its second landfall in China on Thursday evening, according to the provincial meteorological bureau of Fujian.
With a maximum wind speed of 33 meters per second at its center, the typhoon landed at the Xiuyu District in the city of Putian, east China's Fujian Province, at around 7:50pm, according to the bureau.

As of 3pm Thursday, more than 240,000 residents were temporarily evacuated in the province and more than 5,000 rescuers in the cities of Fuzhou, Putian and Ningde, and Pingtan County were standing by, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

Gaemi made its first landfall at around midnight Thursday in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County, leaving two dead and 201 injured, local authorities said.

