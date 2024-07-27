Paris Olympics about to begin with waterborne opening ceremony

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony is about to begin on the city's River Seine.

For the first time, an Olympic Games opening ceremony is moving out of a stadium and into the heart of the host city, Paris, with the river as the main backdrop.

The emblematic monuments of the City of Light will be at the heart of the ceremony, which is set to last over three hours.

Around 6,800 athletes will parade in 85 boats for six kilometers on the River Seine.

The 2024 Olympics, which will run through August 11, marks the third time that Paris has hosted the Summer Games. The first was in 1900 and the last was a century ago in 1924.