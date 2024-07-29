China allocates 500 million yuan to support five flood-hit provinces

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Monday that it has allocated 500 million yuan (70.11 million US dollars) to support disaster relief efforts in five provinces.

The funds will assist areas affected by heavy rain and flooding in Hunan, Henan, Sichuan, and Shaanxi, as well as the impact of typhoons in Fujian, the NDRC said.

The money will be distributed to key projects, including restoration of damaged water conservancy and flood control infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and other public facilities, to help people return to normal life and work as soon as possible in the five provinces, the NDRC said.

Torrential floods caused dike breaches in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, impacting more than 3,000 residents in the region.

On Monday, the country also allocated 15,000 pieces of disaster relief materials, including mats, summer blankets, and family emergency kits to support flood prevention and disaster relief work in Xiangtan and other areas in Hunan, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.