﻿
News / Nation

China allocates 500 million yuan to support five flood-hit provinces

Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0
China's National Development and Reform Commission said Monday that it has allocated 500 million yuan (US$70.11 million) to support disaster relief efforts in five provinces.
Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Monday that it has allocated 500 million yuan (70.11 million US dollars) to support disaster relief efforts in five provinces.

The funds will assist areas affected by heavy rain and flooding in Hunan, Henan, Sichuan, and Shaanxi, as well as the impact of typhoons in Fujian, the NDRC said.

The money will be distributed to key projects, including restoration of damaged water conservancy and flood control infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and other public facilities, to help people return to normal life and work as soon as possible in the five provinces, the NDRC said.

Torrential floods caused dike breaches in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, impacting more than 3,000 residents in the region.

On Monday, the country also allocated 15,000 pieces of disaster relief materials, including mats, summer blankets, and family emergency kits to support flood prevention and disaster relief work in Xiangtan and other areas in Hunan, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     