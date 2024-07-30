﻿
China, Africa move to strengthen digital cooperation

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said on Monday in Beijing that China will continue its collaboration in the digital field with African countries.
People visit the Photography Exhibition on Pragmatic China-Africa Cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 22, 2024. A photography exhibition highlighting the achievements of China-Africa cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was inaugurated on Friday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said at a forum on Monday in Beijing that China will continue its collaboration in the digital field with African countries, and help them build a "digital Africa."

Jin told the forum on digital cooperation between China and Africa that enterprises will be supported in pragmatic cooperation in such areas as mobile communication, data centers, and submarine and land cables.

Joint efforts will also be made to advance the development and application of digital technologies such as 5G, 6G, network security, high-performance computing and quantum communication, according to Jin.

The establishment of cooperative platforms for capacity building among enterprises, think tanks and universities will be encouraged, the minister added.

An action plan for the development of digital China-Africa cooperation was released during the forum, which was hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
