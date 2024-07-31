﻿
China firmly opposes, condemns assassination of Hamas leader

  18:27 UTC+8, 2024-07-31
China is highly concerned about the death of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, and firmly opposes and condemns the assassination, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a Hamas statement that Ismail Haniyeh had been killed by an Israeli attack in Tehran.

"We are greatly concerned about the incident, firmly oppose and condemn the assassination, and are deeply worried that this incident may lead to further instability in the region," Lin said.

"China always stands for resolving regional disputes through negotiations and dialogue," Lin noted, adding that a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire should be realized in Gaza as soon as possible to avoid further escalation of conflict and confrontation.

Source: Xinhua
