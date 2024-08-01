Former senior provincial political advisor of east China expelled from CPC

News / Nation

Hu Qiang, formerly a senior political adviser in east China's Jiangxi Province, was expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party disciplines and laws, according to an official statement issued Thursday.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to the statement by the CCDI and NCS.

Hu, formerly a member of the leading Party members group and vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has lost his ideals and convictions and refused to cooperate with the investigation against him, the statement noted.

It added that Hu attended banquets that may have interfered with his duties, violating the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct.

He took advantage of his former positions to benefit others in issues such as job promotion and enterprise operation, and took money and valuables in return, the investigation unveiled.

Hu was also found to have illegally interfered in market economy activities and the enforcement of disciplines and laws, the statement noted, adding that he had "colluded and conspired with unscrupulous business people."

Hu had committed duty-related violations and is suspected of the crime of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

His illicit gains will be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, the statement added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
