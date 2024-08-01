﻿
News / Nation

China raises emergency response to second-highest level in flood-hit Hunan

Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
China's National Disaster Reduction Commission has raised the emergency response to Level-II, the second-highest in the four-tier warning system, in Hunan.
Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0

China's National Disaster Reduction Commission has raised the emergency response to Level-II, the second-highest in the four-tier warning system, in central China's Hunan Province as floods continue to batter the province.

As of 7 am on Thursday, heavy rainfall had affected over 1.2 million residents in Hunan, local authorities reported. In the city of Zixing, 30 people had been confirmed dead and 35 others remained missing as of Thursday noon following the impact of Typhoon Gaemi.

The commission said it would coordinate relevant government departments to continue intensifying disaster-relief efforts and support local authorities in ensuring basic living needs for disaster-affected residents.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most urgent response.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     