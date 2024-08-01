News / Nation

A journey across generations: A 47-year-old's passion for ACG

  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
Jiang Fuchun inspired by her daughter's love for cosplay, opened a photo studio to support her during tough times; now their shared passion has evolved into a thriving business.
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0

At the recent Bilibili World event (or BW2024) in Shanghai, amidst the bustling crowd of teenage ACG (Anime, Comics, and Games) fans, 47-year-old Jiang Fuchun stood out in a stunning black dress and boots, cosplaying as Ms. Yor Forger from the Japanese anime series "Spy x Family".

Jiang, an avid ACG enthusiast from an older generation, couldn't hide her excitement as she talked about the event. "There's just so much to do! So many anime characters to take photos with and peripherals to buy!" she exclaimed.

Provided by Jiang

Jiang Fuchun, 47, dresses as Ms. Yor Forger from the Japanese anime series Spy x Family.

Despite it being her first time cosplaying a character she adores, Jiang found the experience of dressing up with the younger generation incredibly fun. "I just find cosplaying with the young generation so much fun," she said in an interview with Xinmin Evening News.

Jiang can easily list characters from popular series like Genshin Impact, Bungo Stray Dogs, Identity V, Honor of Kings, and Demon Slayer. Her love for ACG started a few years ago when she attended a similar event with her tennage daughter, when the latter bought a costume and learned to apply makeup to dress up as her beloved character.

"My daughter told me that many people at the event asked to take photos with her," Jiang recalled. "The anecdote made me feel proud of her makeup skills and happy that she received approval and encouragement from strangers who shared the same hobby."

Two years ago, Jiang's daughter went through a period of emotional instability. To lift her spirits, Jiang decided to open a cosplay-themed photo studio in Shanghai. Her intention wasn't to start a long-term business but to fulfill the youngster's dream.

Jiang arranges the props for photos at her studio in Shanghai.

To her surprise, her daughter dedicated herself to the studio, carefully choosing the location, design, decoration, and interior settings. On holidays and weekends, she would visit popular ACG spots to attract customers. The studio's dark-themed interior design was well-received, and business gradually picked up.

While running the studio, Jiang often takes on the role of a moderator. Once, a girl came to the studio wishing to shoot a photo set dressed as Qiqi, the zombie girl from Genshin Impact. However, the girl's parents thought the outfit and makeup were inappropriate for her age and rejected her request.

Jiang explained to the parents that the character is actually a cute little girl and that cosplay is just a hobby, no different from the ones they enjoyed when they were young.

At 47, Jiang still has much to learn about the young ACG community, including their slang and memes. Her interpretations often come out funny, adding a unique touch to her interactions with her daughter and her peers.

"Equality, inclusion, and warmth are the essence of ACG culture. It's not too hard to transcend generational and cultural gaps, as long as one is willing to embrace their world," Jiang reflected.

Young staff at Jiang's studio, a lot of whom came because they shared the same hobby.

Source: Xinmin Evening News   Editor: Wang Xiang
