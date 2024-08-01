A journey across generations: A 47-year-old's passion for ACG

Jiang Fuchun inspired by her daughter's love for cosplay, opened a photo studio to support her during tough times; now their shared passion has evolved into a thriving business.

At the recent Bilibili World event (or BW2024) in Shanghai, amidst the bustling crowd of teenage ACG (Anime, Comics, and Games) fans, 47-year-old Jiang Fuchun stood out in a stunning black dress and boots, cosplaying as Ms. Yor Forger from the Japanese anime series "Spy x Family". Jiang, an avid ACG enthusiast from an older generation, couldn't hide her excitement as she talked about the event. "There's just so much to do! So many anime characters to take photos with and peripherals to buy!" she exclaimed.

Provided by Jiang

Despite it being her first time cosplaying a character she adores, Jiang found the experience of dressing up with the younger generation incredibly fun. "I just find cosplaying with the young generation so much fun," she said in an interview with Xinmin Evening News. Jiang can easily list characters from popular series like Genshin Impact, Bungo Stray Dogs, Identity V, Honor of Kings, and Demon Slayer. Her love for ACG started a few years ago when she attended a similar event with her tennage daughter, when the latter bought a costume and learned to apply makeup to dress up as her beloved character. "My daughter told me that many people at the event asked to take photos with her," Jiang recalled. "The anecdote made me feel proud of her makeup skills and happy that she received approval and encouragement from strangers who shared the same hobby." Two years ago, Jiang's daughter went through a period of emotional instability. To lift her spirits, Jiang decided to open a cosplay-themed photo studio in Shanghai. Her intention wasn't to start a long-term business but to fulfill the youngster's dream.