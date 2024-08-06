﻿
News / Nation

Tourist detained for vandalizing Great Wall in Beijing

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-06       0
A female tourist was detained and fined for defacing the Badaling Great Wall with a key after another visitor reported her to police who tracked her down at the Summer Palace.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-06       0
Tourist detained for vandalizing Great Wall in Beijing

The Badaling Great Wall in Beijing.

A female tourist was given a five-day detention recently for carving her name on the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing by using a key.

Another tourist recorded her actions and reported her to local police. Officers from the Badaling Bureau in Beijing's Yanqing District tracked her down at the Summer Palace.

The woman, surnamed Tang, received a 5-day administrative detention and was fined 200 yuan (US$27.96).

Tang has also been blacklisted by the Badaling Great Wall scenic spot.

Tourist detained for vandalizing Great Wall in Beijing

Carvings left by visitors at the Badaling Great Wall.

The Great Wall is a significant historical and cultural heritage site and local police and the Badaling Culture and Tourism Group deploy technology and personnel to safeguard the Badaling section.

Warning signs against vandalism, such as carving, have been set up at 26 high-traffic spots, along with radio systems cautioning visitors against such behavior.

Vandalism cases have decreased since a real-name ticketing system was implemented, according to police.

Through reports from visitors and security staff, Badaling police have solved 45 vandalism cases over the past three years, issuing 41 administrative detentions and four warnings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Summer Palace
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     