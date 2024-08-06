Tourist detained for vandalizing Great Wall in Beijing
A female tourist was given a five-day detention recently for carving her name on the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing by using a key.
Another tourist recorded her actions and reported her to local police. Officers from the Badaling Bureau in Beijing's Yanqing District tracked her down at the Summer Palace.
The woman, surnamed Tang, received a 5-day administrative detention and was fined 200 yuan (US$27.96).
Tang has also been blacklisted by the Badaling Great Wall scenic spot.
The Great Wall is a significant historical and cultural heritage site and local police and the Badaling Culture and Tourism Group deploy technology and personnel to safeguard the Badaling section.
Warning signs against vandalism, such as carving, have been set up at 26 high-traffic spots, along with radio systems cautioning visitors against such behavior.
Vandalism cases have decreased since a real-name ticketing system was implemented, according to police.
Through reports from visitors and security staff, Badaling police have solved 45 vandalism cases over the past three years, issuing 41 administrative detentions and four warnings.