Tourist detained for vandalizing Great Wall in Beijing

A female tourist was given a five-day detention recently for carving her name on the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing by using a key.

Another tourist recorded her actions and reported her to local police. Officers from the Badaling Bureau in Beijing's Yanqing District tracked her down at the Summer Palace.

The woman, surnamed Tang, received a 5-day administrative detention and was fined 200 yuan (US$27.96).

Tang has also been blacklisted by the Badaling Great Wall scenic spot.