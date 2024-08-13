River embankment breached following torrential rains in north China

The embankment of a river in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was breached around 12:40 pm Tuesday following recent torrential rains, forcing over 820 residents to evacuate, according to local authorities.

The dike breach, measuring over 10 meters in width, occurred at the Laoha River in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, affecting some 467 hectares of farmland, said the city's drought relief and flood control headquarters.

No casualties were reported. More than 600 people are working to seal the breach.