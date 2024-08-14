News / Nation

Dedicated container ship service boosts efficiency of China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
The launch of container ship service in the Black Sea has boosted the efficiency of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0

The launch of dedicated container ship service in the Black Sea has boosted the efficiency of China-Europe freight trains departing from Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, which traverse the Caspian and Black seas via rail-sea intermodal transportation.

On Tuesday, the first freight train to benefit from this new service, carrying machinery parts and equipment, left Xi'an international port station for Mannheim in Germany.

The cargo now enjoys dedicated ship transportation unlike the previous reliance on collective public transport, significantly speeding up logistics and enhancing overall efficiency, said Yuan Xiaojun, general manager of the Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd.

The waiting period in Poti, a port city in Georgia, will now be shortened. Upon arrival in EU countries, containers will be transferred to self-operated locomotives and rail cars, reducing intermodal transit time by two-thirds, Yuan explained.

The train will pass through countries and regions including Kazakhstan, Georgia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, and is expected to reach the final destination in early September, covering a total distance of 11,300 km.

Xi'an has handled 2,998 China-Europe freight trains in the first seven months of this year, up 28.6 percent year on year, with cargo volume increasing 19.5 percent to 3.27 million tons, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     