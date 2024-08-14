World youths gather in Beijing to discuss civilization exchanges, mutual learning

Nearly 200 young people from both home and abroad have gathered here to share their views and discuss exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations.

An international lecture was held on Monday to provide an opportunity for young people to engage in dialogues about cultural diversity, civilizational exchanges and mutual learning, cultural inheritance and innovation, as well as the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Mohammed Jihad of Egypt advocated for active efforts to ensure that diverse cultures thrive vibrantly through dialogue.

Zhang Shanqing, a professor at the Institute of Dunhuang Studies of Lanzhou University, said that Chinese culture, as demonstrated by Dunhuang culture, is highly inclusive, allowing for the acceptance of foreign cultures.

The event was hosted by the China International Youth Exchange Center and supported by the All-China Youth Federation. It is one of the activities of the ongoing 2024 World Youth Development Forum which began on Monday in Beijing.