﻿
News / Nation

Large-scale late Neolithic Age site found in south China

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0
An archaeological excavation in the Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou has further revealed a Late Neolithic Age site rich in artifacts, dating from about 4,600 to 4,300 years ago.
Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0

An archaeological excavation in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou has further revealed a Late Neolithic Age site rich in artifacts, dating from about 4,600 to 4,300 years ago, said the municipal cultural relics and archaeology institute on Friday.

Located in Huangpu District, the Gancaoling site is a cluster of Late Neolithic Age ruins. During the latest excavation work, 143 tombs, 140 ash pits or cellars, 125 column holes as well as 341 pieces or sets of relics including pottery and jade decorations have been unearthed at the site.

Such findings have made Gancaoling a Late Neolithic Age site with the hitherto largest number of tombs uncovered in the Guangdong region, with complex relics, rich contents and a multitude of unearthed artifacts, said Zhang Qianglu, head of the institute.

Starting from 2017, the institute has been carrying out excavation and research work on the site.

"This provides important physical materials for constructing the archaeological cultural lineage from the Late Neolithic period to the early Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD) in Guangzhou and even the Pearl River Delta region," Zhang added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     