Former vice head of Chinese Football Association sentenced to 11 years in jail for bribery

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced Li Yuyi, a former vice-president of the Chinese Football Association, to 11 years in prison for taking bribes.

Li was fined 1 million yuan (US$139,860) and his illegal gains from the bribery will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to a statement issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Jingzhou in central China's Hubei Province.

On the same day the People's Court of Jiayu County in Hubei sentenced Fu Xiang, formerly executive vice president and secretary-general of the Wuhan Football Association, to 11 years in prison for embezzlement, taking and giving bribes.

Fu, also former head of the Wuhan soccer administrative center, was fined 1.4 million yuan with the money he embezzled returned and illegal gains from the bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to a court statement.