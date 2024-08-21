﻿
News / Nation

China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Liaoning

Xinhua
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
China on Wednesday activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency response following rain-triggered floods in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Xinhua
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Wednesday activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency response following rain-triggered floods in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

A work team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the impact of the disaster and provide guidance for local relief operations, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

In recent days, parts of Liaoning province were hit by torrential rains, causing power, communication, and transportation disruptions. In response, the MEM has coordinated with the province to guide rescue efforts, using satellite monitoring and deploying drones to ensure communication support.

Approximately 500 people from the China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team, as well as 150 specialized rescue personnel and 50 units of equipment from China Anneng Construction Group have been sent to the affected areas.

China is still in its main flood season, with scattered heavy rainfall hitting both the northern and southern regions. Local governments are urged to remain vigilant, and to strengthen monitoring and early-warning, according to the MEM.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     