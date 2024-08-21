﻿
4.6-magnitude quake hits southwest China's Yunnan

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Pu'er City in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, at 11:04pm Tuesday (Beijing Time).
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Pu'er City in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, at 11:04pm Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter of the quake, with a depth of 10 km, was determined to be at 22.79 degrees north latitude and 101.03 degrees east longitude.

According to Zhou Xiaoyu, an official with Simao District of Pu'er, the earthquake was strongly felt but did not last long.

Zhou added that local water and electricity supply remain normal. Investigations on the disaster situation are underway.

Source: Xinhua
