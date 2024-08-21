'Black Myth: Wukong' release fires fervor for Shanxi scenic film sites

The highly anticipated first domestic 3A game masterpiece, "Black Myth: Wukong," officially debuted on Tuesday, sparking curiosity about the numerous locations featured in the game among avid gamers.

The enthusiastic response from netizens underscores the yearning from Chinese gamers to see their own cultural heritage showcased in games. As one netizen said: "We've conquered countless worlds in many foreign game masterpieces, but never once have we been superheroes in our own stories. Chinese gamers are eager to see their own culture represented in games!"

Drawing inspiration from the renowned Chinese classical literature "Journey to the West," the game has replicated a large number of traditional Chinese cultural relics and architecture.



"Black Myth: Wukong" was filmed at 36 scenic spots in China, with up to 27 locations in Shanxi Province, including Foguang Temple, Nanshan Temple, and Jinge Temple in Xinzhou; Xuankong Temple in Datong; and Yuhuang Temple in Jincheng.