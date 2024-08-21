﻿
News / Nation

'Black Myth: Wukong' release fires fervor for Shanxi scenic film sites

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
Film sites, including Shanxi as a primary location, have seen online travel and cultural interest soar as Chinese gamers welcome becoming "superheroes" in their own stories.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0

The highly anticipated first domestic 3A game masterpiece, "Black Myth: Wukong," officially debuted on Tuesday, sparking curiosity about the numerous locations featured in the game among avid gamers.

The enthusiastic response from netizens underscores the yearning from Chinese gamers to see their own cultural heritage showcased in games. As one netizen said: "We've conquered countless worlds in many foreign game masterpieces, but never once have we been superheroes in our own stories. Chinese gamers are eager to see their own culture represented in games!"

Drawing inspiration from the renowned Chinese classical literature "Journey to the West," the game has replicated a large number of traditional Chinese cultural relics and architecture.

"Black Myth: Wukong" was filmed at 36 scenic spots in China, with up to 27 locations in Shanxi Province, including Foguang Temple, Nanshan Temple, and Jinge Temple in Xinzhou; Xuankong Temple in Datong; and Yuhuang Temple in Jincheng.

'Black Myth: Wukong' release fires fervor for Shanxi scenic film sites

The colorful sculpture of Kang Jinlong located in the Yuhuang Temple in Jincheng, Shanxi Province, is featured in "Black Myth: Wukong."

The choice of Shanxi as a primary filming location had powerful reasons. With 531 nationally protected cultural relics, Shanxi ranks first in China. It also boasts 421 ancient architectural items, earning it the prestigious title of "The Treasure House of Ancient Chinese Architecture."

Following the game's launch, travel platform Fliggy's data revealed a dramatic increase in searches for tourism in Shanxi, doubling from the previous month. Specifically, locations featured in the game, including Yuhuang Temple, Chongfu Temple, Xiaoxitian, Tiefo Temple, and Shuanglin Temple, have seen a surge in popularity, The Paper reported.

The Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism also released a short video on social media platforms, blending game footage with real-life scenes of local tourist attractions. That video had amassed over 120,000 likes and generated more than 8,000 comments as of press time.

'Black Myth: Wukong' release fires fervor for Shanxi scenic film sites

Many of the game graphics in "Black Myth: Wukong" are filmed in Shanxi.

'Black Myth: Wukong' release fires fervor for Shanxi scenic film sites

Xuankong Temple in Datong, Shanxi Province, is also known as the Hanging Monastery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     