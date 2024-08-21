'Black Myth: Wukong' release fires fervor for Shanxi scenic film sites
The highly anticipated first domestic 3A game masterpiece, "Black Myth: Wukong," officially debuted on Tuesday, sparking curiosity about the numerous locations featured in the game among avid gamers.
The enthusiastic response from netizens underscores the yearning from Chinese gamers to see their own cultural heritage showcased in games. As one netizen said: "We've conquered countless worlds in many foreign game masterpieces, but never once have we been superheroes in our own stories. Chinese gamers are eager to see their own culture represented in games!"
Drawing inspiration from the renowned Chinese classical literature "Journey to the West," the game has replicated a large number of traditional Chinese cultural relics and architecture.
"Black Myth: Wukong" was filmed at 36 scenic spots in China, with up to 27 locations in Shanxi Province, including Foguang Temple, Nanshan Temple, and Jinge Temple in Xinzhou; Xuankong Temple in Datong; and Yuhuang Temple in Jincheng.
The choice of Shanxi as a primary filming location had powerful reasons. With 531 nationally protected cultural relics, Shanxi ranks first in China. It also boasts 421 ancient architectural items, earning it the prestigious title of "The Treasure House of Ancient Chinese Architecture."
Following the game's launch, travel platform Fliggy's data revealed a dramatic increase in searches for tourism in Shanxi, doubling from the previous month. Specifically, locations featured in the game, including Yuhuang Temple, Chongfu Temple, Xiaoxitian, Tiefo Temple, and Shuanglin Temple, have seen a surge in popularity, The Paper reported.
The Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism also released a short video on social media platforms, blending game footage with real-life scenes of local tourist attractions. That video had amassed over 120,000 likes and generated more than 8,000 comments as of press time.