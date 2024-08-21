News / Nation

Chinese industry body objects to EU's EV tariff plan, calls for balanced solution

Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
China on Wednesday voiced its strong objection to the European Commission's plan to slap tariffs of up to 36.3 percent on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.
Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products on Wednesday voiced its strong objection to the European Commission's plan to slap tariffs of up to 36.3 percent on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

In a statement, the industry body said that the commission's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs did not originate from an EU industry complaint, lacked transparency, and failed to provide an objective analysis of damage to the EU industry.

The erroneous decisions disclosed in the commission's draft plan to levy definitive duties on Chinese EVs lacked objectivity and fairness, and a tendency toward preset conclusions was very obvious, it said.

On Tuesday, the commission published a draft plan to make the tariffs definitive, at slightly revised rates, subject to approval by EU member states. This came after it announced extra provisional tariffs of up to 37.6 percent on Chinese EV makers in July. It launched its anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs in October 2023.

China has, with the utmost sincerity, undertaken multiple rounds of technical consultation with the European side since the commission announced it would impose provisional additional duties last month, the chamber statement said.

Despite these efforts, the chamber said that the European side has ignored the facts and the anti-subsidy rules of the WTO and the EU. This will disrupt the global automotive industrial chain and hinder the realization of the global green and sustainable development goals, the statement said.

It strongly urged the European Commission to proceed in light of the overall interests of China-EU cooperation, work in sync with China, and reach a balanced solution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     