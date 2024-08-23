Former senior executive of China Southern Power Grid arrested for suspected bribery

Long Fei, a former member of the Leading Party Members' Group of China Southern Power Grid Company Ltd, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Friday.

Upon the designation of the SPP, the Shandong Provincial People's Procuratorate ordered the arrest of Long, who also served as the former leader of CSG's discipline inspection and supervision team.

The case was handed over to the prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

Long has been expelled from the Party and removed from public office, according to an official statement released earlier this month.