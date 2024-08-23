﻿
News / Nation

Remains of eminent Chinese scientist Zhou Guangzhao cremated

Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
The remains of Zhou Guangzhao, former president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were cremated in Beijing on Friday.
Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0

The remains of Zhou Guangzhao, former president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were cremated in Beijing on Friday.

Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others bid farewell to Zhou at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Friday morning, paying their respects to Zhou and offering condolences to his family.

Zhou was extolled as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China, a loyal Communist fighter and an outstanding scientist.

Zhou passed away due to illness at 10:55pm on August 17 in Beijing. He was 95.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, Hu Jintao and others had either visited Zhou when he was in hospital or expressed deep condolences and offered sincere sympathies to his family through various means after his passing.

Zhou, a veteran academician of the CAS, had also served as president of the China Association for Science and Technology, and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ninth National People's Congress.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     