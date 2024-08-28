Mobile game operator threatens legal action against rapper PACT

Shanghai Papergames, the operator of the renowned 3D romantic interactive mobile game "Love and Deepspace," issued a statement late on Tuesday evening demanding that rapper PACT remove a diss track video targeting the game. The statement alleged defamation and infringement of rights, and threatened legal action.

PACT on Tuesday afternoon uploaded a rap video to his personal Weibo account, featuring visuals from "Love and Deepspace" and lyrics disparaging otome games – a genre of video games designed for female gamers and focused on romantic relationships with the male characters.

The lyrics stated, "You game developers dare to openly poison the next generation," and further criticized the game as "full of borderline and greasy content, letting underage kids play adult games" while claiming that the age verification system was ineffective.