China Southern's first C919 to enter commercial service in mid-September

Xinhua
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
China Southern Airlines announced on Thursday that it expects its first C919 passenger aircraft to enter commercial service by mid-September.
Xinhua
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-29

China Southern Airlines announced on Thursday that it expects its first C919 passenger aircraft to enter commercial service by mid-September.

The first C919 aircraft of the Guangzhou-based airline officially joined its fleet after landing at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Thursday morning.

The C919 passenger plane is scheduled to fly its maiden commercial flight from Guangzhou to Shanghai on September 19.

China Southern's first C919 features a three-class layout with 164 seats, including 8 in business, 18 in premium economy, and 138 in economy.

The airline will deploy the C919 aircraft it receives this year at the Guangzhou airport, with flights covering destinations including Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Xi'an.

In April, China Southern signed a deal to buy 100 C919 aircraft from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. The deliveries are scheduled to last till 2031.

China Southern and Air China on Wednesday received their first C919 aircraft in Shanghai, marking a pivotal moment as the country's first domestically produced large passenger aircraft enters a new phase of multi-operator deployment.

To date, COMAC has delivered nine C919 aircraft, all to three leading Chinese airlines. China Eastern Airlines, the launch customer for the C919, has reported consistent operational performance since its entry into service 15 months ago, covering five regular routes with over 3,600 commercial flights.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Southern Airlines
COMAC
