Former Guangdong provincial legislator stands trial for bribery

Chen Jixing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, on Thursday stood trial for suspected bribery-related crimes at a court in Guilin, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Chen was indicted for accepting bribes worth nearly 280 million yuan (US$39 million), according to the indictment.

Prosecutors accused Chen of taking advantage of his positions to provide assistance to others in matters related to real estate development, land transfer and the handling of economic disputes. In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth over 278 million yuan, either directly by himself or via other people.

Also, after retiring, the defendant continued to exploit the advantages derived from his previous positions to seek undue benefits for others in matters such as loan approval, project advancement, subsidy application and land transfer, illegally accepting money and gifts worth more than 1.15 million yuan, the indictment said.

At the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers examined it. The two sides gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Chen pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.