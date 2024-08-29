﻿
News / Nation

Former Guangdong provincial legislator stands trial for bribery

Xinhua
  21:36 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
Chen Jixing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong People's Congress, on Thursday stood trial for suspected bribery-related crimes at a court in Guilin.
Xinhua
  21:36 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0

Chen Jixing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, on Thursday stood trial for suspected bribery-related crimes at a court in Guilin, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Chen was indicted for accepting bribes worth nearly 280 million yuan (US$39 million), according to the indictment.

Prosecutors accused Chen of taking advantage of his positions to provide assistance to others in matters related to real estate development, land transfer and the handling of economic disputes. In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth over 278 million yuan, either directly by himself or via other people.

Also, after retiring, the defendant continued to exploit the advantages derived from his previous positions to seek undue benefits for others in matters such as loan approval, project advancement, subsidy application and land transfer, illegally accepting money and gifts worth more than 1.15 million yuan, the indictment said.

At the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers examined it. The two sides gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Chen pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     