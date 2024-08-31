﻿
China's AG600 amphibious aircraft completes first subject of certification flight test

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft has successfully completed the first subject of the certification flight test, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China announced on Saturday.

The AG600 aircraft carried out the subject of airspeed calibration on Friday at a civil aircraft flight test center in Pucheng in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said the AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.

Friday's flight test was conducted by a flight-test crew sent by the Chinese civil aviation authority.

The subject of airspeed calibration flight test can accurately obtain and process the parameters of the aircraft's surrounding atmospheric environment during flight. It is crucial for ensuring the aircraft's performance and safety, and is also a necessary step for this type of new aircraft to be certified and then put into operation, the AVIC said.

The AG600 large amphibious aircraft family is being developed as vital advanced aeronautical equipment to strengthen the country's emergency rescue capabilities.

It is tailored to carry out rescue missions such as firefighting, and maritime search and rescue in all types of terrain across the country, according to the developer.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
