3 killed, 1 severely injured in Shanxi plant blast
23:35 UTC+8, 2024-08-31 0
Three people were killed, and another person was severely injured after a blast hit a plant around 5 am on Saturday in Xingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said.
The aluminum liquid explosion occurred in the aluminum rod production plant of a local company, according to the information office of the county government.
Rescue work at the site has completed. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
