Heartfelt love with mainland Olympians in Hong Kong

Surrounded by crowds waving national flags and shouting out their idols' names, a delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians bid farewell to Hong Kong, with touching moments that rekindled the city's sporting enthusiasm.

During the three-day visit ending on Saturday, the delegation was given hero's welcome wherever they went, as the national team delivered a stunning performance in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with 40 gold medals.

"It's still scorching outside, and our fans waited for hours to see us. I really appreciated that," said Quan Hongchan, a 17-year-old athlete who claimed two gold medals in Paris for China's diving team.

Known for her love of soft toys, Quan was showered with stuffed animals from local fans. Some students even crafted handmade gifts, including a turtle plush toy with a banner saying "No.1". "She's always No.1 in my heart," said a student.

During a demonstration at Victoria Park's swimming pool, Quan showcased her signature "disappearing act of water splashes", captivating the audience.

Since her breakthrough at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, the short-haired athlete from Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, has won the hearts of many Hong Kong residents, who regard her as a family member of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

In Hong Kong, Quan has become an inspiration for the young. "Follow your passion and don't be afraid of failure," Quan told young students during an exchange session.

The visit by Chinese mainland Olympians marked the seventh of its kind since Hong Kong's return to the motherland. The visits not only deepened the bond among the people, but also promoted the exchange and development of sports culture, said John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Six-time Olympic champion Ma Long was among the most popular sports stars in the delegation. The table tennis legend made history in Paris with the sixth gold of his career in the men's team event.

This visit marked his fourth trip to Hong Kong with fellow Olympians. In addition to showcasing skills to fans, Ma played with Hong Kong table tennis player Wong Chun-ting, who he treated like a friend.

Ma said he observed growing enthusiasm for sports and table tennis among the local community. "The increasing interest comes not only from the winning record of the national team but also from the rising achievements of team Hong Kong," he said.

During the Paris Olympics, the Chinese national table tennis team secured five gold medals, while the Hong Kong team also made history by reaching the semifinals in the mixed doubles event.

Badminton player Zheng Siwei also saw improvement in Hong Kong's sporting atmosphere. After playing with young students at one of the exchange events, Zheng said he was super moved.

"I felt as if I was looking at our younger selves," Zheng said. "They are full of energy and passion, and I hope they continue to pursue their dreams," he said.

Asked about if he would come back to Hong Kong, Zheng said he looked forward to the National Games next year, which will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

At the farewell lunch, head of the delegation Gao Zhidan, also director of China's General Administration of Sport, highlighted memorable experience of the athletes in Hong Kong.

"I think our fellow Olympians must be reluctant to leave, and we will come back, right? " he said.