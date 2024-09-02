Rain-triggered flood kills 6 in northwest China

Six people were killed after a rain-triggered flood in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Monday, local authorities said.

Early Monday morning, intense short-term rainfall hit Shinaihai Township in Gonghe County, causing a road culvert in the township to be destroyed by flooding, according to the county's emergency management department.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, and follow-up work is ongoing.