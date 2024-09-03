﻿
Panchen Rinpoche elected president of Xizang branch of Buddhist Association of China

On Tuesday, Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po was unanimously elected president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China.
Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Zayu County of Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, August 26, 2024.

On Tuesday, Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po was unanimously elected president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China at the first council meeting of the branch's 12th council.

On Monday, the 12th regional representative meeting of the Buddhist Association of China's Xizang branch was held in Lhasa.

On June 22, 2019, at the 11th representative meeting of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, Panchen Rinpoche was unanimously elected president of the association's Xizang Branch for the first time.

Panchen Erdeni is one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po was born on February 13, 1990 in Lhari County of Nagqu in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. On November 29, 1995, he was approved and confirmed by the State Council as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen after a lot-drawing from a golden urn. He was then enthroned as the 11th Panchen Erdeni.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
