﻿
News / Nation

Health Commission probes man's death after 23 teeth removed in one day

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:17 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
Other dentists say the removal of so many teeth during one procedure is unusually high, but gap between the extractions and man's death mean further investigation is warranted.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:17 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
Health Commission probes man's death after 23 teeth removed in one day
Ti Gong

An X-ray of Huang's teeth.

A man who had 23 teeth extracted and 12 implants placed during a single procedure has died, prompting an investigation by the Health Commission in Yongkang City, Zhejiang Province, Jimu News reported on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Huang, underwent the procedure at DeWay Dental Clinic on August 14 and died of a heart attack 13 days later.

His consent form indicated the surgery involved removing 23 teeth and immediately implanting 12 new ones, a method known as "immediate restoration." The surgery was performed by a doctor surnamed Yuan.

Following the procedure, Huang reportedly experienced severe tooth pain. Thirteen days later he died of sudden cardiac arrest.

In a September 3 interview, hospital employees told Jimu News that the number of teeth removed in one session depends on the patient's health and is determined by the consulting doctor.

"Front teeth can usually be extracted and implanted on the same day, but molars typically require a three-to-four-month waiting period between extraction and implantation," a staff member said.

However, Huang's consent form shows that several molars were extracted and implanted on the same day, which breaks the hospital's usual procedure for tooth removals.

The Health Commission said: "Since there was a 13-day gap between the procedure and Huang's death, we are still investigating the cause."

Health Commission probes man's death after 23 teeth removed in one day
Ti Gong

The main entrance of DeWay Dental Clinic in Yongkang City, Zhejiang Province.

Public records show that Yuan, who performed the surgery, has five years of experience specializing in root canals, impacted wisdom tooth removal, and full dentures. As of the latest report, he is still practicing at the clinic.

The commission also confirmed that the clinic is a private, for-profit institution specializing in dental implants and endodontics.

Xiang Guolin, head of the Dental Center at Wuhan Fourth Hospital, noted that while adults typically have 28-32 teeth, removing 23 during one procedure is unusually high, adding the norm is 10 to 12.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     