China to implement 10 partnership action plans with Africa to advance modernization: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership action plans in the next three years to jointly advance modernization.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership action plans in the next three years to jointly advance modernization.

One-third of the world's population lives in China and Africa. There will be no global modernization without the modernization of China and Africa, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The 10 partnership action plans will cover the areas of mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, health, agriculture and livelihood, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, green development, and common security, Xi said.

