China warns of floods in Hainan, Guangdong after Typhoon Yagi makes landfall

Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-06
China's Ministry of Water Resources warned on Friday that some rivers in Hainan and Guangdong provinces could see floods exceeding alert levels due to super Typhoon Yagi.
Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-06

China's Ministry of Water Resources warned on Friday that some rivers in Hainan and Guangdong provinces could see floods exceeding alert levels due to super Typhoon Yagi.

From Friday to Saturday, the Nandu River and Changhua River in Hainan, and Jianjiang River and Moyang River in Guangdong could swell as heavy rainfalls brought by the typhoon are expected to lash parts of south China, according to the ministry.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday afternoon, according to the province's emergency management headquarters.

The ministry said it will closely monitor the typhoon and rain-induced floods, providing guidance to the local authorities on preventive efforts.

China's National Meteorological Center on Friday morning renewed a red alert, the highest level, for Yagi, which is expected to make a second landfall on Saturday afternoon along the coastal areas from Fangchenggang in Guangxi to the northern part of Vietnam.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
