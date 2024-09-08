﻿
China's Hainan gradually resumes air, maritime traffic following Super Typhoon Yagi

South China's island province of Hainan began gradually resuming maritime and air transportation after being struck by Super Typhoon Yagi, which left four dead and 95 injured.
A firefighter clears up felled tree branches in Chengmai County, Hainan Province, on September 8, 2024.

South China's island province of Hainan began gradually resuming maritime and air transportation after being struck by Super Typhoon Yagi, which left four dead and 95 injured.

According to the provincial transport department, Haikou Meilan International Airport in the provincial capital is expected to resume operations by noon on Sunday, while airports in the cities of Sanya and Bo'ao reopened on Saturday.

Seaports on the island are set to resume shipping, with a priority on cargo transport, starting at 1pm Sunday. The eastern section of Hainan's high-speed railway loop also resumed service at 11am, while the western section, Haikou's city train service, and outbound railway services remain suspended.

The transport department has pledged to accelerate post-disaster recovery efforts to restore normalcy in production and daily life.

