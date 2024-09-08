China to allow wholly foreign-owned hospitals in certain areas

China plans to allow the establishment of wholly foreign-owned hospitals in certain cities and regions across the country, according to an official document unveiled on Sunday.

These hospitals will be permitted to open in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and throughout the island of Hainan, according to a circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Health Commission, and the National Medical Products Administration on further expanding pilot programs for opening up in the medical field.

The circular noted that the conditions, requirements and procedures for establishing these hospitals will be specified later.