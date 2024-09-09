Russia to join China in upcoming military drills

The Russian military will dispatch naval and air forces in September to participate in drills in the waters and airspace of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk organized by the Chinese military, China's Ministry of National Defense announced Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the drills, codenamed Northern/Interaction-2024, aim to deepen strategic cooperation between the two sides and strengthen their ability to respond to security threats.

The ministry noted that the drills are planned according to an annual schedule and mutual consensus between China and Russia.

The ministry added that Chinese and Russian naval fleets will conduct their fifth joint maritime patrol in the Pacific Ocean. Furthermore, the Chinese navy will participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise.