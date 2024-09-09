China launches anti-dumping probe into Canadian rapeseed imports

China on Monday initiated an anti-dumping probe into imported rapeseed from Canada, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

The move was made in accordance with the Chinese laws and in compliance with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the ministry said.

There are evidences which show Canada has engaged in dumping of rapeseed exports to China, causing substantial damage to China's domestic industry, it said.

The anti-dumping probe is a legitimate trade measure that complies with WTO rules to protect domestic industries, and there is a fundamental difference between the probe and Canada's discriminatory measures that violate WTO rules, the ministry said.