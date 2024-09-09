﻿
News / Nation

Chinese FM holds talks with Singaporean counterpart

Xinhua
  21:20 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Vivian Balakrishnan, minister for foreign affairs of Singapore, in Beijing on Monday.
Xinhua
  21:20 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Vivian Balakrishnan, minister for foreign affairs of Singapore, in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that as two forces working for stability, China and Singapore need to strengthen strategic coordination and communication in the turbulent world.

Noting that both China and Singapore have important domestic political agendas this year and are making steady progress toward their respective national development goals, Wang said the two sides have worked closely and learned from each other, providing significant impetus for the development of their modernization.

China is ready to strengthen synergy with Singapore in the development strategies, put into practice the all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership established by the leaders of the two countries, and make new contributions to regional peace, stability and development, Wang said.

The two sides should give full play to dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all fields, make good use of their mutual visa exemption policy, and deepen the construction of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future, thereby pooling greater joint forces and injecting sustained impetus into regional integration and economic globalization, he said.

Balakrishnan said that Singapore abides by the one-China policy and unequivocally opposes "Taiwan independence." The new Singaporean government is ready to use the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China next year as an opportunity to prepare for high-level exchange and expand comprehensive cooperation.

He extended his congratulations on the success of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which brought new opportunities for the accelerated development of the Global South. He said Singapore firmly supports free trade and the expansion of two-way investment between China and ASEAN, and stands ready to work with China to uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core.

The two sides expressed their willingness to strengthen coordination and work together to push for positive outcomes from the upcoming leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     