Norwegian citizens can now enter China visa free for 15 days

The announcement comes as Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is on an official visit to China to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
CFP

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre made an official visit to China from September 9 to 11.

A particularly noteworthy announcement during his trip was that Norwegian citizens are now eligible for 15-day visa-free entry to China.

This makes Norway the first and only Nordic country to benefit from China’s 15-day visa-free policy.

Støre's trip not only celebrated the strong ties between Norway and China, but also came at a key moment, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

As one of the first Western countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China, Norway has always held a good relationship with China. Prime Minister Støre hopes this move will inspire a positive ripple effect across the Nordic region and beyond, encouraging more countries to join the initiative of promoting bilateral travel convenience.

In fact, China's visa-free policies have benefited several European countries in recent years, including Ireland, Germany, Spain and Poland. It has also provided Europeans with new opportunities to better understand China.

For Norwegian citizens, this means unprecedented ease in planning trips for pleasure, business, work, or visiting family and friends.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
