China releases security governance framework concerning AI

  08:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-10
A framework concerning the security governance of artificial intelligence (AI) was released on Monday at the main forum of this year's China Cybersecurity Week held in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Issued by China's National Technical Committee 260 on Cybersecurity, which was formed by the Standardization Administration, the framework features principles in managing the security of AI, such as staying accommodative and prudent to ensure safety, managing risks for swift governance, and opening up to cooperation for joint governance.

In light of the technical properties of AI, the framework analyzes the sources and forms of risks concerning AI, and lays out measures of technical response and comprehensive prevention and control targeting security risks in the application of AI, along with guidelines on the safe development and application of AI.

The framework will facilitate social participation and progress in the security governance of AI, and will help create a safe, reliable, fair and transparent environment for the development and application of AI, said an official with the technical committee.

