﻿
News / Nation

Cross-Strait trips up 70% during Jan-Aug period

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
Nearly 3 million trips across the Taiwan Strait were recorded during the January-August period in 2024, an increase of 70 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0

Nearly 3 million trips across the Taiwan Strait were recorded during the January-August period in 2024, an increase of 70 percent year on year, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Despite obstruction efforts from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities, people's enthusiasm for cross-Strait exchanges kept increasing in summer, with a cornucopia of events launched to carry out exchanges in various fields, said Chen.

Citing exemplary events promoting youth, cultural and historical exchanges held thus far, Chen also said that various localities and departments on the mainland will continue to hold a series of cross-Strait exchange events.

The mainland will further unite compatriots across the Strait, break barriers set up by DPP authorities, and actively promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in all fields, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     