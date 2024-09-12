﻿
Former senior provincial political advisor expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
Li Haitao, a former senior political adviser in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Li, former vice chairman of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, had allegedly taken advantage of his position to seek benefits for others in areas such as project development, corporate operations and job adjustments, and illegally accepted huge amounts of money and gifts in return, said the statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

He also attempted to obstruct the investigation into his case, repeatedly violated rules by accepting invitations to lavish meals and trips, and failed to honestly report his personal information in accordance with certain regulations, the statement added.

Li's illegal gains will be confiscated and the case involving his suspected criminal activities will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution. His qualification as a delegate to the CPC Heilongjiang provincial congress has been revoked, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
