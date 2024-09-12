China's Hainan accelerates work resumption in wake of super typhoon

Work has resumed on nearly 70 percent of projects under construction in south China's island province of Hainan in the wake of Super Typhoon Yagi, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation has shown that work had resumed on 1,979 out of 2,860 projects under construction across the island as of Tuesday.

The provincial government has pledged to assist over 90 percent of enterprises in key industrial parks located in areas that were less affected by the typhoon to resume production by September 15. And by September 25, the production resumption rate of enterprises in key industrial parks across the whole province will be over 95 percent.

Yagi made landfall in Hainan last week and caused damage across the island.