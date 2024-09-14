News / Nation

China estimates 74 mln railway passenger trips during holiday travel rush

China is expected to see 74 million railway passenger trips during the five-day travel rush for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, official data showed on Saturday.
According to the China State Railway Group Co, Ltd, the average daily passenger trips will reach an estimated 14.8 million between September 14 and September 18.

Passenger trips are expected to peak on Sunday, the first day of the three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, said the company, noting that 16.8 million trips are estimated on that day.

During the holiday, the railway passenger flow will sustain at a high level as people tend to visit tourist attractions or go home for family reunions, and local railway departments will work to improve travel services.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 17 this year, is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying the full moon, and eating mooncakes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
