China launches anti-dumping probe into halogenated butyl rubber from Canada, Japan, India

China on Saturday started an anti-dumping investigation into halogenated butyl rubber imported from Canada, Japan and India.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that it decided in accordance with the country's anti-dumping regulation after reviewing materials provided by Zhejiang Cenway New Materials Co, Ltd that applied for the probe on behalf of the domestic industry in July.

The anti-dumping probe will examine halogenated butyl rubber imported from these countries from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

It will also investigate any damage done to the Chinese halogenated butyl rubber industry from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.

The ministry has urged interested parties to register with its Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau within 20 days from Saturday, September 14 to participate in the probe.

The investigation is expected to conclude before September 14, 2025, but may be extended for six months under special circumstances.

Halogenated butyl rubber is mainly used in products including airtight layers of tubeless tires, heat-resistant inner tubes, as well as medicinal bottle stoppers, shockproof pads, adhesives and sealing materials.