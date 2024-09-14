HKSAR chief executive to deliver new policy address on Oct. 16

John Lee, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, announced on Saturday that he will deliver the third policy address of his term on Oct. 16.

Lee visited Wong Tai Sin district of Hong Kong Saturday to tour a Chinese medicine services center, a district health center, a community pharmacy, and a restaurant to gather public views on the upcoming policy address.

A public consultation for the Chief Executive's 2024 Policy Address was launched on July 16. The HKSAR government held consultation sessions and conducted district visits to meet the public to listen to their views.