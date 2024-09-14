News / Nation

Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's sinister intention for 'Taiwan independence'

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday slammed Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's call for Taiwan people's so-called self-salvation, which fully exposed his sinister intention for "Taiwan independence" and elevating confrontation across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry about comments by Lai.

It has been a common practice of Lai and the Democratic Progressive Party to impose "Taiwan independence" stance of a few people on the entirety of Taiwan people under the name of "democracy and freedom," Chen said.

Such practice would only push Taiwan toward the danger of war, bring deep trouble to Taiwan compatriots, and make them–and even their offspring–suffer from the disastrous consequences of "Taiwan independence," Chen added.

He called on Taiwan compatriots to understand the true essence of democracy and freedom, fully realize that "Taiwan independence" is a threat to peace in the Strait and their own safety, and resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
